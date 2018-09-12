Candace Parker Gets Footwork Tips from Kobe Bryant 🎥

On Monday, Los Angeles Sparks superstar Candace Parker was in the gym working on her game with another legend — the recently retired Kobe Bryant.
The training seemed to be focused on Candace’s footwork, especially in the post:
Candace Parker learning the footwork from Kobe. Yo it’s gonna be crazy to watch her next season. pic.twitter.com/cD8spADOVr
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 11, 2018
Fellow WNBAers Karlie Samuelson, Monique Billings and Gabby Williams were also at the workout, taking notes from the Mamba.
🐍 @kobebryant @Candace_Parker @alexbazzell24 @EverettDay_ pic.twitter.com/AoQTuI4NGa
— gabby williams (@gabbywilliams15) September 12, 2018