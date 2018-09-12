Candace Parker Gets Footwork Tips from Kobe Bryant 🎥

by September 12, 2018
119

On Monday, Los Angeles Sparks superstar Candace Parker was in the gym working on her game with another legend — the recently retired Kobe Bryant.

The training seemed to be focused on Candace’s footwork, especially in the post:

Fellow WNBAers Karlie Samuelson, Monique Billings and Gabby Williams were also at the workout, taking notes from the Mamba.

