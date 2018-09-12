Candace Parker Gets Footwork Tips from Kobe Bryant 🎥

On Monday, Los Angeles Sparks superstar Candace Parker was in the gym working on her game with another legend — the recently retired Kobe Bryant.

The training seemed to be focused on Candace’s footwork, especially in the post:

Candace Parker learning the footwork from Kobe. Yo it’s gonna be crazy to watch her next season. pic.twitter.com/cD8spADOVr — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 11, 2018

Fellow WNBAers Karlie Samuelson, Monique Billings and Gabby Williams were also at the workout, taking notes from the Mamba.

