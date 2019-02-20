Kyrie Irving: Celtics Teammates Feel ‘Capable of Doing a Lot More Than They’re Doing’

Kyrie Irving says it has a been a “trying year” in Boston.

Irving points out, for instance, that his younger teammates feel somewhat held back in head coach Brad Stevens‘ system.

Kyrie Irving sits down to talk about the Celtics’ “trying” season: “we have a bunch of young men in our locker room who feel they’re capable of doing a lot more than they’re doing.” We also talked free agency, the LeBron phone call, & how anger can fester if you don’t address it pic.twitter.com/VGNqkifWnk— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 20, 2019

The Celtics (37-21) have fallen well short of expectations so far this season.

Per The Boston Globe (via ESPN):

During the NBA All-Star break, Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving openly acknowledged the current season has been “a trying year” for the team. “We basically have a bunch of young men in our locker room that feel like they’re capable of doing a lot more than they’re doing,” Irving told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “That’s OK, but there’s a maturity you have to have, there’s a professionalism you have to really showcase every single day. That’s what the great ones do.” Irving also recognized that the situation can create tension between him and [Terry] Rozier, who stepped up as starting point guard throughout Boston’s playoff run when Irving was sidelined due to a season-ending knee injury. “Terry Rozier, he played in the playoffs, he did extremely well,” Irving said. “Coming back, that’s a natural competition that me and him have. It is what it is. No one wants to say it, but I will. It’s part of their growth. When you have winning in mind, then you got to do what it takes, but you got to understand your teammates.”

