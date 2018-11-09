Kyrie Irving Leads Celtics to Epic 22-Point Comeback in Phoenix

by November 09, 2018
221

Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his season-high 39 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Thursday night, as the visiting Boston Celtics erased a 22-point deficit in a 116-109 win against the hapless Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker had 38, but conceded that his team “fell apart down the stretch.”

Marcus Morris added 17 points for the C’s, including the tying three-pointer to force OT.

Per the AP:

“We just learned a lot about being resilient,” Irving said. “We had to make adjustments.”

The Celtics ended a two-game skid, while the Suns have lost nine of 10.

“I told [Suns coach Igor Kokoskov] we didn’t deserve to win the game, but it was a great individual performance by Kyrie, certainly,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

