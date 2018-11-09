Kyrie Irving Leads Celtics to Epic 22-Point Comeback in Phoenix

Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his season-high 39 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Thursday night, as the visiting Boston Celtics erased a 22-point deficit in a 116-109 win against the hapless Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker had 38, but conceded that his team “fell apart down the stretch.”

Kyrie Irving: "There’s a key word that goes into this whole entire season and that’s patience. … We’re going to be OK, we’re going to be fine. I’ll makes sure of it. We’re going to be fine, Brad’s going to make sure of it, my teammates are going to make sure of it." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 9, 2018

Marcus Morris added 17 points for the C’s, including the tying three-pointer to force OT.

Per the AP:

“We just learned a lot about being resilient,” Irving said. “We had to make adjustments.” The Celtics ended a two-game skid, while the Suns have lost nine of 10. “I told [Suns coach Igor Kokoskov] we didn’t deserve to win the game, but it was a great individual performance by Kyrie, certainly,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

