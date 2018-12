LaMelo Ball is always in his duffle when he hoops and this past weekend was no different. Ball posted 28 points to lead Spire Academy to a VABC Tip-Off Tournament title. Rocket Watts also scored 26 points in the win.

Spire’s next matchup is against LeBron James’s alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary. Ball recently put on a show against The King’s nephew Meechie Johnson recently.