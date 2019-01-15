LaMelo Ball & SPIRE Win HEATED Battle vs Brush 😤

by January 15, 2019
12

After a fight and ejection, SPIRE (OH) came way with a 82-61 victory against previously undefeated Brush (OH) on Tuesday. LaMelo Ball scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half and splashed his final shot from halfcourt.

Wright State commit Andre Harris led Brush with a game-high 28 points.

Check out SPIRE’s highlights from the Corey Graham HS/Prep Can-Am Showcase in Buffalo, NY, over the weekend (below).

 
