Lance Stephenson Doesn’t Regret Blowing in LeBron James’ Ear

by August 21, 2018
164

Lance Stephenson says he was trying to rattle LeBron James when he infamously blew in the superstar’s ear during a 2014 playoff game.

Stephenson adds that he doesn’t regret the decision.

Lance and James are now teammates in Los Angeles, and says “being friends with LeBron” will be an interesting experience.

Per The Score:

“I was really trying to get him mad, really trying to win the game, get him unfocused,” Stephenson said. “And I was trying anything, and for you to do something to somebody and they don’t respond, they keep continuing playing hard, it’s like: ‘yo, how do I…’ I was just trying to find stuff.”

“I don’t regret it,” Stephenson added. “But sometimes I look at it like, ‘Why did I do that? What made me do that?'”

    
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’: Kevin Love Details Panic Attack

16 hours ago
3,984
stephen curry lebron james trash talk game 1
NBA

Stephen Curry Explains Game 1 Trash Talk with LeBron James

4 days ago
18,570
SLAMTV

Kevin Love: LeBron James Playing Chess, Others Playing Checkers

4 days ago
10,152
SLAMTV

Jeanie Buss: ‘They’re Not Laker Fans if They’re Not Happy About LeBron’

5 days ago
2,781
SLAMTV

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: LeBron James is the G.O.A.T.

5 days ago
2,952
SLAMTV

Travis Scott Talks to LeBron About Executive Producing NBA 2K19 🎮

6 days ago
2,233
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Lance Stephenson Doesn’t Regret Blowing in LeBron James’ Ear

43 mins ago
164

Report: Raptors Hiring Spurs Staffer and Kawhi Leonard Friend

1 hour ago
421

Nike Designer Leo Chang Talks Friendship with Kevin Durant

16 hours ago
845

‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’: Kevin Love Details Panic Attack

16 hours ago
3,984

Kevin Durant on the KD11, His Past with Nike and Speaking His Mind

17 hours ago
3,063