LeBron James Drops 44 Points on the Celtics in Game 4

by May 22, 2018
LeBron James‘ 44 points led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 111-102 Game 4 win Monday night over the Boston Celtics, evening up the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2.

It was yet another indelible chapter in James’ remarkable postseason run, as he reached the 40-point mark for the sixth time in these playoffs.

LeBron also moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2,356) for the most field goals in playoff history.

Per the AP:

Cleveland is trying to become the 20th team — out of 300 — to overcome a 2-0 deficit and James, who has already orchestrated two such rallies and is seeking his eighth straight finals, is a step closer to a third.

“We know it’s going to be a hostile environment,” James said. “We know their fans are going to be very energetic. But we have to just have our same mindset we had when we came home for these two games. If our minds are there, we put ourselves in a position to be victorious.”

Game 5 is Wednesday night at TD Center, and Celtics coach Brad Stevens is trying to stay positive with a team that has given up a 2-0 lead and fell to 1-6 on the road in these playoffs.

“It’s the best two out of three to go to the NBA Finals. Doesn’t get better than that,” he said. “Ultimately, anybody that didn’t think this was going to be tough, I mean, everything is tough. In this deal, it’s a blast to have to grit your teeth, get up off the mat and go after it again.”

  
