LeBron James Drops 44 Points on the Celtics in Game 4

LeBron James‘ 44 points led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 111-102 Game 4 win Monday night over the Boston Celtics, evening up the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2.

It was yet another indelible chapter in James’ remarkable postseason run, as he reached the 40-point mark for the sixth time in these playoffs.

LeBron also moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2,356) for the most field goals in playoff history.

