LeBron James: First Lakers Win ‘Feels Great’

It took four tries, but LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are now in the win column for the first time this season.

James sat out the fourth quarter with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and said Wednesday night’s 131-113 road victory in Phoenix “feels great.”

The Lakers had seven players in double figures.

Devin Booker had 23 points for the Suns, but left in the third quarter with a strained left hamstring.

Per the AP:

“It feels great,” he said. “It is a win, period, but it feels good to know what we have been doing over training camp and these first few games to continue to get better.” Neither team led by more than six points in the first quarter and the Suns were down only 46-41 after Isaiah Canaan’s driving layup with 7:09 left in the half. But Phoenix committed four turnovers in a 17-2 Los Angeles outburst that put the Lakers up 63-43 on Josh Hart’s running dunk with 3:51 left in the first half. “That is what we keep harping on. That is what we will continue to harp on throughout the season is our defensive approach,” James said. “How we approach the game, our physicality, our communication and that is what we did in the second quarter.”

