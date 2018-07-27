LeBron James: ‘I Still Regret Giving My 14-Year-Old My Name’

LeBron James says he regrets naming his oldest son LeBron James Jr.

James knows the pressure that lies ahead for the 14-year-old AAU star known as Bronny.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name.” – @KingJames This and more real, unfiltered conversation with @OBJ_3, @mavcarter, and more in UNINTERRUPTED’s unscripted series THE SHOP. First episode dropping 8/28, exclusively on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/zIoxEgBnJn — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 26, 2018

LeBron says he recently started feeling nervous watching his kids hoop.

Per Uninterrupted (via ESPN):