LeBron James: ‘I Still Regret Giving My 14-Year-Old My Name’

LeBron James says he regrets naming his oldest son LeBron James Jr.
James knows the pressure that lies ahead for the 14-year-old AAU star known as Bronny.
LeBron says he recently started feeling nervous watching his kids hoop.
Per Uninterrupted (via ESPN):
“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name,” James says on the debut episode of “The Shop,” which premieres on HBO on Aug. 28.
In a preview clip for the show that was released Thursday, James talks about watching LeBron James Jr. play ball.
“Watching my boys play ball, last year was the first year I really had some time to watch them play in the summer, like really sat down, went to four or five tournaments,” he says.
“I’m sitting there and I’m watching the game, and I feel my hands just start sweating, I feel my chest start sweating. I’m like, what is this? Ten-year-olds out here hooping, why you feeling like this? Then it went from just sitting there … then it went from me sitting on the bench to me getting in an argument.”