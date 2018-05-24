LeBron James: ‘Had My Moments’ of Fatigue in Game 5

LeBron James logged 39 minutes Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, looking visibly tired in the Boston Celtics’ 96-83 win over Cleveland.
LeBron looks absolutely gassed.
James admitted to having “moments” of fatigue, but with the Cavs now facing playoff elimination, LBJ says he’ll be just fine heading into a must-win Game 6.
"I had my moments."
"I had my moments."

LeBron James on being tired late in the game.
LeBron finished with 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting, adding 10 rebounds, five assists and committed six turnovers in the loss.
“I had my moments, but I think everybody at this point is tired, worn down whatever the case may be,” he said. “I was still trying to make plays, put our team in position to win.”
James later dismissed the issue.
“I’m fine,” he said. “I didn’t mention fatigue, [the media] did.”
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue altered his rotation to squeeze in extra rest for James at the end of the second quarter, which is unusual. Then Lue intended to have James start the fourth quarter after giving him some rest at the end of the third. But James wasn’t ready to return to the game, and that left him and Kevin Love on the bench at the same time, which Lue wasn’t expecting.
“He looked a little tired to me,” Lue said. “[I have] no concerns. You’ve got to be ready to play now.”