LeBron James: ‘Had My Moments’ of Fatigue in Game 5

by May 24, 2018
787

LeBron James logged 39 minutes Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, looking visibly tired in the Boston Celtics’ 96-83 win over Cleveland.

James admitted to having “moments” of fatigue, but with the Cavs now facing playoff elimination, LBJ says he’ll be just fine heading into a must-win Game 6.

LeBron finished with 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting, adding 10 rebounds, five assists and committed six turnovers in the loss.

Per the AP and ESPN:

“I had my moments, but I think everybody at this point is tired, worn down whatever the case may be,” he said. “I was still trying to make plays, put our team in position to win.”

James later dismissed the issue.

“I’m fine,” he said. “I didn’t mention fatigue, [the media] did.”

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue altered his rotation to squeeze in extra rest for James at the end of the second quarter, which is unusual. Then Lue intended to have James start the fourth quarter after giving him some rest at the end of the third. But James wasn’t ready to return to the game, and that left him and Kevin Love on the bench at the same time, which Lue wasn’t expecting.

“He looked a little tired to me,” Lue said. “[I have] no concerns. You’ve got to be ready to play now.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Rejects Claim That Kyle Korver is a Better Player

2 hours ago
3,397
NBA

‘It’s Killing’ Kyrie Irving Not to Play in Eastern Conference Finals

4 hours ago
1,594
NBA

Post Up: Celtics Push Cavs To The Brink With Another Home Win

12 hours ago
2,065
lebron james jayson tatum
NBA

LeBron: Jayson Tatum ‘On Pace To Become A Great Player’

21 hours ago
1,889
danny ainge donte divincenzo
NBA

Danny Ainge Took Donte DiVincenzo To Lunch 👀

22 hours ago
17,051
cj mccollum cavaliers worst defensive teams
NBA

McCollum: Cavs ‘One of the Worst Defensive Teams I’ve Ever Played Against’

2 days ago
5,769
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Dwane Casey To Be A Primary Target Of Pistons’ Coaching Search

40 mins ago
84

Carmelo Anthony Rejects Claim That Kyle Korver is a Better Player

2 hours ago
3,397

Police Apologize for Arrest of Bucks Guard Sterling Brown

3 hours ago
1,184

Draymond Green: Warriors ‘Kind of Pissed Off’ Heading into Game 5

3 hours ago
661

‘It’s Killing’ Kyrie Irving Not to Play in Eastern Conference Finals

4 hours ago
1,594