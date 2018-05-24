LeBron James: ‘Had My Moments’ of Fatigue in Game 5

LeBron James logged 39 minutes Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, looking visibly tired in the Boston Celtics’ 96-83 win over Cleveland.

James admitted to having “moments” of fatigue, but with the Cavs now facing playoff elimination, LBJ says he’ll be just fine heading into a must-win Game 6.

"I had my moments." LeBron James on being tired late in the game.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/uNZKgU2tVb — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 24, 2018

LeBron finished with 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting, adding 10 rebounds, five assists and committed six turnovers in the loss.

Per the AP and ESPN: