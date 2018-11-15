LeBron James Passes Wilt Chamberlain on All-Time Scoring List

LeBron James became the fifth leading scorer in NBA history Wednesday night, leapfrogging Wilt Chamberlain in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 126-117 win against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

James finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

LeBron’s 44 points was the most by any Laker since Kobe Bryant scored 60 in the final game of his career.

Per the LA Times:

“I think it’s important to recognize milestones in our game,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “To do what he did and get on the top five of that list and play basketball the way he plays basketball, how unselfish he is and how great he is at getting his teammates involved is something that should be praised and talked about.”

The history isn’t unfamiliar to James.

“One of the most dominant forces we ever had in our game along with Shaq,” James said about Chamberlain. “One of the greatest Lakers ever to play the game. One hundred point scorer. One of the greatest scorers, rebounders to ever play this game. Multi-sport/dimensional type of athlete. People had never seen something like that in that era. So just dominant in all walks of life, not only just basketball but period.”

But what exactly this all means to James, he saved for another time. James shrugged as he was asked about what it meant to pass Chamberlain wearing a Lakers jersey.

“I don’t know how I feel right now,” James said. “I’m happy we were able to get another win. But any time my name is mentioned with some of the greats that have played this game, I always think back to my hometown, where I come from and how far I’ve come.”