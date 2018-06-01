LeBron James Scores 51 Points in Game 1 Loss to Warriors

LeBron James scored 51 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and handed out eight assists, and it still wasn’t enough for the Cavs to earn a win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors overcame James’ monster performance, outlasting Cleveland 124-114 in overtime.

LeBron is the first player to drop 50 points in a Finals game since Michael Jordan did it 25 years ago.

JR Smith’s late-game blunder and a controversial blocking foul on James added to the Cavs’ frustrations in the series opener.

Per the AP: