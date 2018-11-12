LeBron James: ‘I Suck from the Free Throw Line Right Now’

LeBron James missed two free throws at crunch time Sunday night, concluding that he sucks from the charity stripe at the moment.

James, however, quickly redeemed himself with a putback dunk to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 107-106 win against the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

In LeBron James' words: "I’m garbage. I suck from the free throw line right now. I’ll get my rhythm back but I’ll thank Kuz for giving me another opportunity – giving us another opportunity." https://t.co/RhwEgGmdnB — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 12, 2018

Tyson Chandler also made a game-saving swat on Trae Young.

Per the LA Times:

The Lakers are 7-6, their first winning record in nearly two years. They have won five of their last six games. Young had one last chance to take the game, but Chandler was waiting for him at the rim. “I studied him a little bit and watched him throughout the course of the game,” Chandler said. “And I see how he has that flip shot. So it was just timing it and making sure he didn’t have enough time to give it to my guy, but once he committed I committed.”

