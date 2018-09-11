LeBron James: ‘That Trophy Goes Through Golden State’

LeBron James points out the obvious: everyone in the NBA is chasing Golden State.

James says the defending, two-time champion Warriors are “the team that everybody is trying to catch.”

LeBron lists his championship contenders for this season: Golden State, Houston, OKC, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto pic.twitter.com/eGmmlC1Pcd — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) September 10, 2018

LeBron lists Houston, OKC, Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto as title contenders.

Per The Render:

“There’s a lot of championship contenders, but there is only one champion and that is the Golden State Warriors,” James said. “They’re the team that everybody is trying to catch, but you also have the Houston Rockets, who are really good, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors — there’s a lot of championship contending teams, but everybody knows that that trophy goes through Golden State.”

