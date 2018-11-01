Luka Doncic Asked LeBron James for His Jersey

by November 01, 2018
9,907

Luka Doncic was ecstatic to finally get a chance to play against LeBron James, and the Mavs’ 19-year-old rookie made sure to get a signed jersey Wednesday night from The King.

Doncic says he has long been a fan of James.

LeBron had 29 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals and hit the game-winning free throw in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 114-113 road win against Dallas.

Per ESPN:

“I always wanted his jersey,” Doncic said afterward, with James’ jersey sitting in his locker. “It was something special to me.”

Speaking of his first matchup with his idol James, Doncic said, “It’s very special. I was waiting for this game, and it was very special to me.”

James said he isn’t surprised that Doncic has been able to thrive in the NBA at such a young age.

“I think European players are developed faster than NBA guys, meaning American players,” James said. “I think he’s been in a pro development stage now for how many years? Since he’s 15? So I don’t think this is intimidating to him. I don’t think this game is something he hasn’t seen before.

“I think that’s the best thing about European basketball, pro basketball over there. They develop their players so early.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Derrick Rose Sets New Career High With 50 Points 🔥

10 hours ago
1,471
NBA

Derrick Rose Found it ‘Super Awkward’ Playing With LeBron James

21 hours ago
44,638
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
2,277
SLAMTV

LeBron James: ‘You Probably Don’t Want to Be Around When My Patience Runs Out’

2 days ago
7,404
SLAMTV

Jimmy Butler Outduels LeBron James With Clutch Performance

2 days ago
3,415
SLAMTV

Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Going to Get Another Superstar Next Year’

3 days ago
8,191
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
jr smith trade cavaliers

JR Smith Wants Trade from the Cavs 👀

22 mins ago
148

NBA Kicks of the Night

56 mins ago
188

Nuggets Unveil New ‘City Edition’ Uniforms 🌈

1 hour ago
146

Luka Doncic Asked LeBron James for His Jersey

2 hours ago
9,907

‘It’s Only the Beginning’: Derrick Rose Drops Career-High 50 Points

5 hours ago
5,456