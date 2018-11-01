Luka Doncic Asked LeBron James for His Jersey

Luka Doncic was ecstatic to finally get a chance to play against LeBron James, and the Mavs’ 19-year-old rookie made sure to get a signed jersey Wednesday night from The King.

Doncic says he has long been a fan of James.

LeBron had 29 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals and hit the game-winning free throw in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 114-113 road win against Dallas.

Per ESPN: