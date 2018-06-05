MAC MCCLUNG Documentary | The Rise of a High School Basketball SENSATION 💯

Mac McClung became a social media sensation with his jaw-dropping dunks and seemingly effortless 40-point games while putting on what’s been called “the greatest show Gate City has ever seen.”

After racking up extensive accolades during his four years of high school ball in Virginia — including surpassing Allen Iverson’s single-season state scoring record — McClung is bringing the show to Georgetown University where he’ll play under Hoya legend Patrick Ewing as he takes the next step to achieve his NBA dreams.

Catch up to the hype and learn all about college basketball’s next superstar by checking out the SLAM documentary in the video above.

