Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Not Scared of Golden State’

by July 20, 2018
1

The LeBron James signing has evidently given the Los Angeles Lakers their swagger back, and they’re now talking that talk.

Magic Johnson says the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors don’t scare him.

Johnson says the Lakers would love nothing more than to face the Dubs in next season’s Western Conference Finals.

Per Silver Screen and Roll (via Jimmy Kimmel Live):

“I love competition, and I love chasing the best. They’re the best so we’ll look forward to playing against them.”

And when asked if he thinks the Lakers could beat Golden State right now, Johnson didn’t predict a victory, but he appears to be chomping at the bit to see if the Lakers can pull off something many consider impossible:

”I think that we’ll look forward to that challenge. Everybody expects Golden State to win again but I would love to have the challenge to play them in the Western Conference Finals if we can get to that position. I’m a competitor, so I’m not scared of Golden State. I’m not worried about Golden State. They don’t keep me up at night. I know that we have a really solid team, a good team, and a tough-minded team. And we got guys now who are winners.

”LeBron James brings a championship mentality to our team. So does (Rajon) Rondo, he’s won a championship with Boston. And then JaVale McGee, he used to play for Golden State, he’s won two championships.”

   
