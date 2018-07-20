Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Not Scared of Golden State’

The LeBron James signing has evidently given the Los Angeles Lakers their swagger back, and they’re now talking that talk.

Magic Johnson says the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors don’t scare him.

Magic Johnson isn't scared of the Warriors, which isn't surprising considering he's Magic Johnson:https://t.co/i2CmkFxBMp — TV's Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 19, 2018

Johnson says the Lakers would love nothing more than to face the Dubs in next season’s Western Conference Finals.

Per Silver Screen and Roll (via Jimmy Kimmel Live):