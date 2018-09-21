Magic Johnson: LeBron James ‘Already in Midseason Form’

by September 21, 2018
2,317

Magic Johnson reports that LeBron James is “already in midseason form,” having watched the new-look Los Angeles Lakers scrimmage in the offseason.

Johnson was blown away by the experience of observing King James from up-close.

Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka believe the Purple and Gold have one of the NBA’s deepest rosters heading into the 2018-19 campaign.

Per the AP:

“Just to see all of them together playing a pickup game, oh my goodness,” Johnson said. “It’s something to watch. I’ve watched LeBron from afar. I’ve been at many of his games. But to watch him in the gym is a whole different thing. How much he makes everybody better, but also how he raises everybody’s level of play. His basketball IQ and his leadership ability, it’s all on display.”

And as if he needed any reminder, Johnson has witnessed the singular skills of the 33-year-old James, who agreed to a four-year, $154 million free-agent deal.

“LeBron comes in, and he’s already in midseason form and shooting fadeaways and 3-pointers from almost half-court,” Johnson said with a broad grin. “And you’re sitting there saying, ‘Man, thank God we signed him.'”

