Mike D’Antoni: Chris Paul Suspension for Rajon Rondo Fight Unfair

by October 22, 2018
2,596

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni completely disagreed with the NBA handing Chris Paul a two-game suspension for his role in the fight that erupted Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Rajon Rondo (four games) and Brandon Ingram (three games) were also punished by the League.

D’Antoni says Paul had no choice but to react after being spat on by the Lakers’ point guard.

Per the Houston Chronicle:

“I don’t agree or anything close to it,” D’Antoni said of the NBA ruling. “It’s just not equitable. You watch the film, you watch the spit — you understand maybe he gets one (-game suspension). But what is he supposed to do? Stand there and get spit on? Take a punch in the face and then, ‘That’s OK?’”

Asked if he had ever seen Paul so angry, D’Antoni said: “I’ve never really seen him spit on before. That changes the equation. Yeah, I get it. It’s pretty disgusting, actually.”

The suspension will cost Paul $491,782, Rondo $186,207 and Ingram $200,428 in salary, a disparity attributable to Paul’s much richer contract. That led to D’Antoni’s argument that the penalties were unfair, given Paul’s role responding to Rondo’s initial action.

“He was straight up with us,” D’Antoni’ said. “He was apologetic. He apologized to the team. But in the heat of the moment, somebody does that, that’s tough. I mean, that’s really tough. I don’t know what they expect him to do. You talk monetarily, he’s paying three times more than other guys are paying for missing games? That doesn’t seem to be right.”

Related
NBA Announces Suspensions for Rockets vs Lakers Fight

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

Paul Pierce ‘Not Surprised at All’ By Chris Paul-Rondo Fight

4 hours ago
1,830
Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul
NBA

NBA Announces Suspensions for Rockets vs Lakers Fight

16 hours ago
1,410
lakers rockets fight
NBA

Post Up: Lakers-Rockets Fight Erupts at Staples Center 🍿

1 day ago
4,262
rondo ingram paul fight punches
NBA

Ingram, CP3, Rondo BRAWL in Los Angeles 🥊

1 day ago
1,646
NBA

Relive One of LeBron’s Epic Performances at Staples Center 🍿

2 days ago
599
NBA

Tyronn Lue: ‘Kind of Weird’ to See LeBron James in a Lakers Jersey

3 days ago
5,171
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Facing Tougher Defense in Year 2

4 hours ago
1,060

Paul Pierce ‘Not Surprised at All’ By Chris Paul-Rondo Fight

4 hours ago
1,830

Mike D’Antoni: Chris Paul Suspension for Rajon Rondo Fight Unfair

4 hours ago
2,596
Gary Harris

Post Up: Garry Harris Leads the Nuggets to Mile High Win Over Warriors

11 hours ago
839
Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul

NBA Announces Suspensions for Rockets vs Lakers Fight

16 hours ago
1,410