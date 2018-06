New York vs. New York — a summer long basketball tournament featuring All-Star teams from six iconic parks spread out across the five boroughs — tipped off Saturday at Watson in the Bronx.

Here are the week one results:

Team Gersh 65, Team Dyckman 62

Team Lincoln 70, Team Tri-State 59

Team Watson 72, Team West 4th 58

Peep the highlights above and stay locked for more content in the coming weeks.

