‘Nothing is Going to Sideline Me’: Paul George Playing Through ‘Dead Foot’

Paul George vows to keep on hooping through what he refers to as a “dead” left foot.

George, 28, says the Peroneal Nerve Palsy won’t keep him off the court given that he came back from a gruesome right leg in the summer of 2014.

Paul George said that since the game against the Hawks in preseason he’s been dealing with a nagging nerve issue in his left foot. “Dead foot,” he called it. pic.twitter.com/vtH2qYtXtE — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) November 2, 2018

PG struggled through a 4-of-20 shooting performance Thursday night in Charlotte, as the OKC Thunder beat the Hornets 111-107.

Per The Oklahoman: