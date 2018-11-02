‘Nothing is Going to Sideline Me’: Paul George Playing Through ‘Dead Foot’

by November 02, 2018
27

Paul George vows to keep on hooping through what he refers to as a “dead” left foot.

George, 28, says the Peroneal Nerve Palsy won’t keep him off the court given that he came back from a gruesome right leg in the summer of 2014.

PG struggled through a 4-of-20 shooting performance Thursday night in Charlotte, as the OKC Thunder beat the Hornets 111-107.

Per The Oklahoman:

George, who called it a “dead foot,” said it’s been nagging him since the Thunder’s third preseason game against Atlanta. George averaging 23.4 points per game, but shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from 3-point range.

“It’s just trying to play through that,” George said. “It’s nothing that’s major, nothing that’s going to hurt me. It’s just something that’s going to come back when it feels right, I guess. It’s just playing through that.

“I’ve had one of the worst injuries possible, so nothing else is going to sideline me. It’s just fun to be out there.”

  
