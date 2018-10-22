Paul Pierce ‘Not Surprised at All’ By Chris Paul-Rondo Fight

Paul Pierce says he is “not surprised at all” that Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo threw punches Saturday night.

If anything, Pierce was shocked it took this long for a fight to breatk out between the two veteran point guards.

“I am not surprised at all,” Pierce said on the ESPN postgame show. “Rondo and Chris Paul have never liked each other. This goes back to maybe Rondo’s rookie year or second year. I’m surprised that this is their first fight actually, because they have never got along.”

Paul, Rondo and Brandon Ingram were all suspended for their roles in the brouhaha.

Per ESPN:

The last major fight in the NBA was almost 12 years ago, when current Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony received a 15-game suspension while playing for the Denver Nuggets. Anthony said that [NBA vice president Kiki] Vandeweghe should do “what is right” in his decision, and Rondo’s actions were “unacceptable.” Anthony said he saw Rondo spit in Paul’s face to spark the altercation. “Chris had to retaliate,” Anthony said. “In that situation, the New York situation, you can’t let that fly.”

Related

Mike D’Antoni: Chris Paul Suspension for Rajon Rondo Fight Unfair