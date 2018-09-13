Paul Pierce: Pelicans to Trade Anthony Davis if ‘Things Don’t Go Well’

by September 13, 2018
Paul Pierce is convinced that the Pelicans will look to move all-world superstar Anthony Davis “if things don’t go well” in New Orleans next season.

Pierce can envision the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers making a run at AD in 2018-19.

Davis, 25, was an MVP finalist last season with averages of 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.

He has three years remaining on his current deal with the Pels.

Per ESPN’s “The Jump”:

“If things don’t go well in New Orleans this year and they’re hovering around 500 or not looking like a playoff team, Boston’s going to make a run at him or the Lakers,” Pierce said on Tuesday’s show.

“I guarantee you that. He will not be in New Orleans by the end of the year.

“If they’re not playing well, he will not make it to All-Star weekend.”

Report: Anthony Davis Parts Ways With Agent

    
