PJ Tucker: Carmelo Anthony to ‘Fit Right in’ Houston

PJ Tucker expects new teammate Carmelo Anthony to “fit right in” with the Rockets.

Tucker says Anthony won’t have to worry about scoring as much as he has in the past.

PJ Tucker on how Carmelo Anthony fits with the #Rockets: “Everybody always talks about Melo this, Melo that. Melo is a great basketball player. He’s an all time great scorer in this league. Coming to a team where we score a lot, he’ll fit right in on our team.” — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) August 22, 2018

Tucker adds that Chris Paul will make Melo’s life a whole lot easier.

“It’s easy to play for Chris Paul, it’s not hard. I do not know anyone who said they could not play with Chris Paul. I think Melo will fall right in. He literally comes out of timeouts and tells you where to go. And it works every time.” — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) August 22, 2018

