PJ Tucker: Carmelo Anthony to ‘Fit Right in’ Houston

by August 23, 2018
231

PJ Tucker expects new teammate Carmelo Anthony to “fit right in” with the Rockets.

Tucker says Anthony won’t have to worry about scoring as much as he has in the past.

Tucker adds that Chris Paul will make Melo’s life a whole lot easier.

