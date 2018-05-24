Police Apologize for Arrest of Bucks Guard Sterling Brown

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales released body-camera footage of the January arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown—which included the use of a stun gun, over what was ostensibly a parking violation—and issued an apology.
Morales did not take questions from reporters, but says some of the officers involved in the incident have been disciplined.
Brown, 23, wasn’t charged with anything and plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department according to his lawyer.
Per the AP:
“The department conducted an investigation into the incident, which revealed members acted inappropriately and those members were recently disciplined,” Morales said at a brief news conference.
“I am sorry this incident escalated to this level,” he added.
Brown, in his statement released Wednesday, said the experience “was wrong and shouldn’t happen to anybody.”
“What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased, and then unlawfully booked,” he said. “This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future.”