Police Apologize for Arrest of Bucks Guard Sterling Brown

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales released body-camera footage of the January arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown—which included the use of a stun gun, over what was ostensibly a parking violation—and issued an apology.

Morales did not take questions from reporters, but says some of the officers involved in the incident have been disciplined.

Police chief apologizes for arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown (@thatnegus_sb), cites 'inappropriate' actions by officers: https://t.co/Q4XgKuRcpr pic.twitter.com/G52SI9XRak — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 23, 2018

Brown, 23, wasn’t charged with anything and plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department according to his lawyer.

Per the AP: