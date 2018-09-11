Ray Allen Says Rajon Rondo Stopped Passing Him the Ball

by September 11, 2018
Ray Allen says former Celtics teammate Rajon Rondo stopped feeding him the rock during his final season in Boston.

Allen adds that head coach Doc Rivers acknowledged the simmering beef, but responded by bringing him off the bench.

Allen, 43, paid tribute to the title-winning 2008 Celtics squad during his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last Friday.

Per NBC Sports Boston:

“And I went to Doc. And I asked Doc, and I said, ‘Doc, I think dude is looking me off, and he’s not passing me the ball. And I don’t know why, but I’m coming off, I’m running the plays that you’re drawing up, and he’s not passing me the ball. And he’ll shoot it or he’ll go in the other direction.’

“And Doc’s response was, ‘I know. We talked about it as a coaching staff.’

“I was like, ‘Wow. So you knew this whole time and you didn’t say anything. You didn’t address it to me and, more importantly, you’re not addressing him about it.’

“I think his response or his way of handling it was, this is when he wanted to bring me off the bench.”

