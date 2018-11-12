Report: Carmelo Anthony’s Rockets Teammates Believe He Won’t Return

Carmelo Anthony has likely played his final game for the Houston Rockets, his teammates and coaches reportedly believe.

The organization is trying to find a way to delicately part ways with the 10-time NBA All-Star and future Hall of Famer.

Story on Melo’s brief run with the Rockets likely being over: https://t.co/KMYWwyK3jo — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 12, 2018

Anthony, 34, has been away the past two games for what’s been called an “illness” and didn’t join the team on their trip to Denver.

Melo inked a one-year, $2.4 million veterans minimum deal with Houston this past summer; his roster spot is likely to be filled by undrafted rookie Gary Clark.

Per ESPN:

Anthony’s tenure with the Rockets is expected to end after he played in only 10 games, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from the floor while playing primarily in a reserve role after starting every game in his previous 15 seasons. Rockets star James Harden said he didn’t have enough information to comment about Anthony’s situation, while Chris Paul, who along with Harden helped recruit Anthony over the summer, praised his longtime friend but was vague about Anthony’s future with the Rockets. “Melo’s been great here,” Paul said. “That’s like a brother to me, know what I mean? I don’t know what’s being said or whatnot, but Melo’s been great, working hard every day. So we’ll see what happens.” Asked if he expected Anthony to help get the 5-7 Rockets going in the right direction, Paul said, “Man, Melo’s a future Hall of Famer, know what I mean? That’s me saying that and knowing that. Like I said, we’ll see what happens.”

Related

Daryl Morey Believes It’s ‘Extremely Unfair’ Carmelo Anthony Being Singled Out