Report: Chris Paul Telling People LeBron James Wants to Play in L.A.

by June 19, 2018
2,117

Chris Paul is reportedly telling folks that LeBron James would like to play in Los Angeles.

Paul desperately wants to convince his good friend to join him in Houston instead.

“Chris Paul is telling folks LeBron ain’t trying to come to Houston,” Stephen A. Smith reported on his ESPN podcast Monday.

“He wants to be in L.A.”

CP3 is a free agent himself, and he’s expected to re-sign with the Rockets.

