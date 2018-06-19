Report: Chris Paul Telling People LeBron James Wants to Play in L.A.

Chris Paul is reportedly telling folks that LeBron James would like to play in Los Angeles.

Paul desperately wants to convince his good friend to join him in Houston instead.

According to Stephen A. Smith and his "sources", Chris Paul has started telling people that LeBron James isn't trying to come to Houston because he wants to be in Los Angeles. https://t.co/VCt8JiLidM pic.twitter.com/OUOU0hebS9 — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) June 18, 2018

“Chris Paul is telling folks LeBron ain’t trying to come to Houston,” Stephen A. Smith reported on his ESPN podcast Monday. “He wants to be in L.A.”

CP3 is a free agent himself, and he’s expected to re-sign with the Rockets.

According to @wojespn, Chris Paul isn't focused on his own free agency as much as he is bringing talent to Houston. "Somebody close to (Paul) said to me that he has his focus on recruiting LeBron (to Houston) as anything he's done in this league." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) June 19, 2018

