Report: Suns GM ‘Did LeBron a Solid’ With Tyson Chandler Buyout

by November 08, 2018
1,972

Tyson Chandler made his Lakers debut Wednesday night, and some in the NBA reportedly believe that Phoenix Suns interim general manager James Jones allowed the veteran center to head to Los Angeles (via buyout) early in the season as something of a favor to longtime former teammate LeBron James.

James, however, says Jones “did right by Tyson.”

Chandler, 36, had nine rebounds and made clutch defensive plays in 23 minutes of action, helping the Lakers hold off Minnesota 114-110.

Per ESPN:

“James did LeBron a solid,” a league source told ESPN.

When presented with the claim, LeBron said it was really Chandler who benefited the most.

“He deserves all the credit,” he told ESPN of Jones. “He was very instrumental. He did right by Tyson as a veteran.”

He then added more praise on Jones, whom he once called his “favorite player of all time” by telling ESPN that whenever he owns an NBA team down the line, he is saving a spot for Jones in his front office.

“I told him he needs an opt-out clause wherever he’s at,” James said with a smile.

