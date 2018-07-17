Report: Suns Investigating Fight Involving Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis

Video footage of an apartment elevator fight last year between Devin Booker, Tyler Ulis and some random dudes recently surfaced.

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly investigating the incident.

ICYMI from the weekend: Devin Booker and former #Suns guard Tyler Ulis caught on security cam in a fight from 2017 https://t.co/LT480BB6fw — azcentral sports (@azcsports) July 16, 2018

Ulis was released by the team this summer, and Booker recently inked a five-year, $158 million max deal.

Per the AZ Republic:

A security camera video obtained by TMZ appears to show former Suns guard Tyler Ulis and current star Devin Booker getting involved in a fight over an elevator in Tempe on May 26, 2017. The Suns say they are looking into the incident. The Suns waived Tyler Ulis on June 30 to make more room under the salary cap. Booker was upset with the team for not being notified of the team’s intentions to cut Ulis. Ulis’ departure came a day before the Suns signed free-agent wing Trevor Ariza.

Related

Devin Booker is Reportedly Upset That the Suns Released Tyler Ulis, His Close Friend