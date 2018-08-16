Rockets GM Daryl Morey: LeBron James is the G.O.A.T.

LeBron James is the greatest NBA player to ever lace his sneakers up, according to Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.
Statistically-speaking, James is the G.O.A.T. by a “big margin” according to Morey.
Houston is expected to be a vastly-superior team to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Morey says he would never count out a LeBron-led squad.
Per The Dan Patrick Show:
“I would never count out a LeBron James team, he’s the greatest ever in my mind and it’d be very hard to count him out,” said Morey.
“I mean, you just look at his ability to generate wins and championship probability over time and basically break that down and obviously you don’t need all the numbers, you just watch him as well and see that, but if you basically isolate that and just look at the career he’s had, frankly at this point I think it’s become a bit of a big margin where he’s come out ahead. I know that’s a little bit controversial.”