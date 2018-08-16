Rockets GM Daryl Morey: LeBron James is the G.O.A.T.

by August 16, 2018
680

LeBron James is the greatest NBA player to ever lace his sneakers up, according to Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

Statistically-speaking, James is the G.O.A.T. by a “big margin” according to Morey.

Houston is expected to be a vastly-superior team to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Morey says he would never count out a LeBron-led squad.

Per The Dan Patrick Show:

“I would never count out a LeBron James team, he’s the greatest ever in my mind and it’d be very hard to count him out,” said Morey.

“I mean, you just look at his ability to generate wins and championship probability over time and basically break that down and obviously you don’t need all the numbers, you just watch him as well and see that, but if you basically isolate that and just look at the career he’s had, frankly at this point I think it’s become a bit of a big margin where he’s come out ahead. I know that’s a little bit controversial.”

   
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Travis Scott Talks to LeBron About Executive Producing NBA 2K19 🎮

18 hours ago
1,453
NBA

Kyle Kuzma: ‘People Are Underestimating’ the Lakers

1 day ago
2,545
NBA

Carmelo Anthony: ‘My Story is Far from Over’

2 days ago
5,006
Photos

The Most Iconic Magic Johnson Photos of All-Time 📸

2 days ago
1,699
NBA

Mike D’Antoni: Rockets Adding Carmelo Anthony a ‘No-Brainer’

2 days ago
2,891
NBA

Report: Carmelo Anthony May Come Off the Bench in Houston

3 days ago
4,481
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: LeBron James is the G.O.A.T.

3 hours ago
680

Kobe Bryant’s $6 Million BodyArmor Investment Now Worth $200 Million

3 hours ago
1,939

Nick Young: ‘I Just Needed to Win’

4 hours ago
3,604

Travis Scott Talks to LeBron About Executive Producing NBA 2K19 🎮

18 hours ago
1,453

CJ McCollum Says He Would ‘Never’ Join a Superteam

22 hours ago
2,562