Russell Westbrook ‘Very, Very Excited’ About Paul George Re-Signing

by August 14, 2018
916

Russell Westbrook is extremely excited about teammate Paul George with OKC on a four-year, $137 million max deal.

Westbrook threw PG a party once he signed on the dotted line, and calls him “an unbelievable teammate.”

Russ says the Thunder are now solely focused on winning an NBA title.

Per ESPN:

“I’m very, very excited,” Westbrook said.

“Paul has been an unbelievable teammate, obviously a great friend. I’m very, very excited that he is back and we’re ready to make some noise.

“We are just going to take it one day at a time. I think our team has a lot of great, young talent. We have one goal now and that is winning a championship.”

