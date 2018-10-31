Russell Westbrook Says He Put Patrick Beverley to Sleep

Patrick Beverley, chasing after a loose ball Tuesday night, crashed into Russell Westbrook‘s knees and re-ignired their years-long feud.

An incensed Westbrook finished with 32 points in the OKC Thunder’s 128-110 home win against the LA Clippers, and got in a pointed dig against his longtime nemesis.

Oh, so *that's* why Russ was "rocking the baby" 👀 pic.twitter.com/ofXHEGsCkQ

Beverley’s foul was ruled a flagrant 1.

Per the AP:

“I have no comment on it,” Westbrook said. “I just know that we won.”

Beverley felt like he did nothing wrong, and said his reputation plays a role in the calls he gets.

“I feel like I went for a loose ball,” he said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I went for a loose ball and the ref looked at it on tape and felt like it was a flagrant, and I’ve got to accept it.”

Westbrook was animated throughout the game. On several occasions, he pretended to rock a baby to sleep. Though Westbrook and his wife have twin girls on the way, it turns out the motion wasn’t about them.

“Yeah, you got little kids,” Westbrook said. “You got to put them to sleep. You got little kids on you, that’s what happens. Little guards.”