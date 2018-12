In this year’s most anticipated City of Palms matchup, five-star junior forward Scottie Barnes stole the show, dropping 13 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in his opening game in Fort Myers, FL.

Duke commit Vernon Carey Jr had a big night himself scoring 35 points in theUniversity (FL) win.

Missouri pledge Mario McKinney and rising junior Cam’Ron Fletcher scored a combined 33 points for Vashon (MO).