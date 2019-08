Sharife Cooper was in his bag once again at the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park. And just like last summer, Volume 2 featured an entertaining point guard matchup between Cooper and Zion Harmon. Be sure to peep all the highlights in the video above!

After a remarkable summer, Sharife heads into his senior campaign at McEachern (GA) where he’ll look to repeat as state champions.

