Don’t get it twisted: Sharife Cooper is the tuffest bucket in the country, don’t get it twisted.

We hung out with Sharife and his McEachern (GA) squad for yet another episode of SLAM Day in the Life (see video above).

Reef definitely surprised us when he was able to rattle off all the words to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares”.

