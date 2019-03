When top-ranked point guard Cole Anthony knew it was time to kick his game to the next level, he went to the best high school in hoops history: Oak Hill.

We spent some time with Cole, Kofi Cockburn and Cam Thomas in the mountains for a day to learn what makes these hoopers tick. Check out the results in the video above.

RELATED:

Cole Anthony and Kofi Cockburn Are BORN LEADERS πŸŽ™ | SLAM Practice