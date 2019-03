In another Day In The Life, we spent the day chilling with Mikey Williams, a rising freshman who is ready to take over high school basketball next season.

We explore Mikey’s burgeoning sneaker collection, go for some authentic Mexican food and of course, hit the gym.

“I don’t party, I don’t do all that extra stuff. I just stay in the gym, this beautiful place right here,” Williams said.

Check out some of Mikey’s game highlights below:

