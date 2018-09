Some of the nation’s top high school talent—including James Wiseman, Jalen Green, Cassius Stanley, RJ Hampton, Josh Christopher and Jahmius Ramsey—pulled up to Dyckman Park for the inaugural SLAM Summer Classic on August 18.

The young hoopers took a tour of the Facebook and Instagram headquarters, cruised on the Hudson River and ultimately showed out at Dyckman.

Who do you you wanna see compete in Vol. 2 next year?

RELATED:

Josh Christopher HILARIOUS Mic’d Up at the Instagram HQ