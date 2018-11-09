Stephen Curry: Bucks ‘Very Similar’ to Pre-Championship Warriors

by November 09, 2018
Stephen Curry says Milwaukee is “very similar” to Golden State before it started racking up NBA titles four years ago.

Curry added that the Bucks’ coaching change this past summer could “unlock” their greatness, alluding to Steve Kerr taking over in The Bay for Mark Jackson.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and company spanked the Warriors 134-111 Thursday night, and Curry left early due to a left adductor strain.

Per ESPN:

“I think [their situation] is very similar to four years ago here,” Curry explained. “A change of scenery sometimes helps. You get a little boost of energy, a little shift in focus and perspective, and that little difference can unlock something. It’s still early. They’re taking care of business like they should. It’s important when you have that much potential to get off to a good start, but the season will shape out as it’s supposed to.”

This summer, the Bucks tapped Mike Budenholzer to replace interim head coach Joe Prunty, who took over for Jason Kidd midway through last season. Budenholzer, like Kerr, was brought in to make the Bucks’ offense get up and go to a different beat than Prunty or Kidd could.

“I think teams are starting to take notice and realize we’re not the Bucks that we were when I first got here six years ago,” Bucks small forward Khris Middleton said. “We’re a totally different team even from last year.”

Brook Lopez: Milwaukee Bucks Can Reach NBA Finals

   
