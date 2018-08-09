Stephen Curry: Donald Trump’s LeBron James Tweet Racist

by August 09, 2018
328

Donald Trump’s recent tweet insulting LeBron James‘ intelligence is “based in some longstanding racism,” according to Stephen Curry.

Curry says he was frustrated by the American president’s rhetoric.

Curry adds that people can’t allow Trump to divide them.

Per the Mercury News:

“Frustration,” said Curry, who will participate in Ellie Mae Classic Thursday. “That rhetoric is all based in some longstanding racism in terms of black men with a voice in power. Unfortunately, that’s being revealed more and more as the days go on.”

Curry has even taken after James, too. Six days after James opened his “I Promise” school in Akron, a public school aimed at educating underserved youth, Curry, along with his wife Ayesha, opened the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation Education Lab at Bushrod Recreation Center in Oakland, a few rooms away from the gym he refurbished in January.

“It’s all about staying focused on the work that everybody is doing,” Curry added. “Speaking for people who can’t speak for themselves and not getting caught up in people trying to divide us.”

