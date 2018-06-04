Stephen Curry Drills NBA Finals Record 9 Threes in Game 2

by June 04, 2018
168

Led by Stephen Curry‘s NBA Finals record 9 three-pointers Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors took a commanding 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry finished with 33 points in the Dubs’ 122-103 Game 2 win.

Kevin Durant added 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Klay Thompson shook off an ankle injury to chip in 20 points.

Per the AP:

“Pretty special night,” Curry said, “and hopefully some more special things happen and we get two more wins.”

Curry had the shot of the night with 7:54 to play, making an off-balance swish from several feet behind the 3-point arc over Love as the shot clock wound down, then scooted backward in delight. Curry fell into the first row of fans with a baseline 3 again over Love and four-point play at the 5:44 mark of the fourth.

“He’s a big shot taker, big shot maker,” Draymond Green said. “Tough shot taker, tough shot maker.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Tristan Thompson Walks Out of ‘F**ked Up’ Game 2 Interview

45 mins ago
447
NBA

LeBron James: Odds ‘Stacked Against Me Since I Was 5-6 Years Old’

1 hour ago
720
NBA

JR Smith Says He Was ‘Terrible’ in Game 2 vs Warriors

2 hours ago
253
Stephen Curry
NBA

Stephen Curry Sets NBA Finals Record with 9 Three-Pointers, Warriors Roll in Game 2

9 hours ago
906
NBA

JR Smith Talks About the End of Regulation in Game 1

2 days ago
1,383
NBA

Report: Klay Thompson Dealing With High Ankle Sprain, Planning to Play in Game 2

2 days ago
1,238
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Tristan Thompson Walks Out of ‘F**ked Up’ Game 2 Interview

45 mins ago
447

LeBron James: Odds ‘Stacked Against Me Since I Was 5-6 Years Old’

1 hour ago
720

JR Smith Says He Was ‘Terrible’ in Game 2 vs Warriors

2 hours ago
253

Stephen Curry Drills NBA Finals Record 9 Threes in Game 2

2 hours ago
168
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Sets NBA Finals Record with 9 Three-Pointers, Warriors Roll in Game 2

9 hours ago
906