Stephen Curry Drills NBA Finals Record 9 Threes in Game 2

Led by Stephen Curry‘s NBA Finals record 9 three-pointers Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors took a commanding 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry finished with 33 points in the Dubs’ 122-103 Game 2 win.

Kevin Durant added 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Klay Thompson shook off an ankle injury to chip in 20 points.

Per the AP:

“Pretty special night,” Curry said, “and hopefully some more special things happen and we get two more wins.”

Curry had the shot of the night with 7:54 to play, making an off-balance swish from several feet behind the 3-point arc over Love as the shot clock wound down, then scooted backward in delight. Curry fell into the first row of fans with a baseline 3 again over Love and four-point play at the 5:44 mark of the fourth.

“He’s a big shot taker, big shot maker,” Draymond Green said. “Tough shot taker, tough shot maker.”