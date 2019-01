In a game that went down to the wire, Stephen Curry came up huge for the Warriors, scoring 48 points and making 11 three-pointers to give the Warriors a 119-114 win over the Mavericks.

Curry hit his final trey with under a minute as the game was tied 114-all. He now has 12 career games with 10 or more three-pointers, the most in NBA history.

Peep Curry’s highlights from Sunday.