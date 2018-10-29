Stephen Curry Sets NBA Record With 5 Threes in Seven Straight Games

Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to knock in five three pointers in seven consecutive games.

Curry finished with 35 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 120-114 road win Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Another thing to add to the Warriors' many luxuries: Even with one of the best shooters in NBA history laboring, Golden State is the most daunting matchup in the league thanks to Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. https://t.co/tSzdG3pJWP — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) October 29, 2018

Kevin Durant added 34 points for the Dubs.

Per the San Fran Chronicle:

“I’m sure there’s going to be some games throughout the year where other guys are going to have to come in and make shots for us,” Durant said. “Right now, though, I think we’re both just coming into the game trying to focus on how hard we can play on both ends.” Curry, who has yet to score fewer than 29 points in a game this season, finished with 35 points and seven rebounds. With seven three-pointers, he eclipsed George McCloud (1995-96 season) for an NBA-record seven consecutive games with at least five threes. “I think we understand when the game calls for certain efforts in terms of being able to shoot and score based on the different lineups we have out there,” Curry said. “We’re confident.”

