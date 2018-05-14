Stephen Curry: ‘There’s an Art’ to James Harden Drawing Fouls

Stephen Curry says that James Harden has mastered the art of making refs blow the whistle whether he’s fouled or not.

Steph Curry on the difficulty of guarding James Harden without fouling: "Can't reach. Whether it's a foul or not, he makes it look like a foul. There's an art to that." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 14, 2018

And Curry knows the Rockets will target him defensively in their Western Conference Finals, hoping to switch him onto to both Harden and Chris Paul.

Steph Curry knows the Rockets are going to drag him into switches to isolate him defensively guarding Harden/Paul. He understands the strategy. "I hope it's every single play." pic.twitter.com/0nJ9YhM9p4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 11, 2018

Both Houston and the Golden State Warriors anticipate a physical and heated series.

