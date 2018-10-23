Tom Thibodeau: Healthy Derrick Rose ‘One of the Best Players in the League’

Derrick Rose is “one of the best players” in the NBA when healthy, according to Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Rose has been stellar to start the season, and says he’s been piecing his game together the last few years.
Teammate Taj Gibson says he’s seen flashes the former MVP displayed during their Chicago Bulls days together.
Per the Pioneer Press:
“To do the things that he’s done, it’s says a lot about who he is,” Thibodeau said. “As long as he’s healthy, he’ll be one of the best players in the league.”
That’s high praise for any player.
“Oh wow, he said that?” Rose said when asked about Thibodeau’s comment. “That’s another compliment.”
When asked if he has the confidence he can be in that echelon, Rose said, “That’s why I’m here.”
“Early in my career, I stated what I was going to do,” Rose said. “Now I just want to let my game speak for itself. When I’m out there, I think my peers know, but the media is probably catching up. But I feel like my peers give me the respect that I deserve.”