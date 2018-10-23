Tom Thibodeau: Healthy Derrick Rose ‘One of the Best Players in the League’

by October 23, 2018
48

Derrick Rose is “one of the best players” in the NBA when healthy, according to Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Rose has been stellar to start the season, and says he’s been piecing his game together the last few years.

Teammate Taj Gibson says he’s seen flashes the former MVP displayed during their Chicago Bulls days together.

Per the Pioneer Press:

“To do the things that he’s done, it’s says a lot about who he is,” Thibodeau said. “As long as he’s healthy, he’ll be one of the best players in the league.”

That’s high praise for any player.

“Oh wow, he said that?” Rose said when asked about Thibodeau’s comment. “That’s another compliment.”

When asked if he has the confidence he can be in that echelon, Rose said, “That’s why I’m here.”

“Early in my career, I stated what I was going to do,” Rose said. “Now I just want to let my game speak for itself. When I’m out there, I think my peers know, but the media is probably catching up. But I feel like my peers give me the respect that I deserve.”

  
You Might Also Like
Derrick Rose, Luka Doncic
NBA

Derrick Rose, Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr Brought the Energy in Close Game

2 days ago
9,491
NBA

Jimmy Butler ‘Loves’ When Timberwolves Fans Boo Him

3 days ago
794
NBA

Pat Riley ‘Pulling the Plug’ on Jimmy Butler Trade

4 days ago
2,848
NBA

Jimmy Butler: ‘I Just Want to Hoop and Be Out There With My Soldiers’

5 days ago
4,838
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Makes Spurs Debut After ‘Extremely Long Summer’

5 days ago
1,961
NBA

Kevin Garnett: T-Wolves Owner ‘Doesn’t Know Sh*t About Basketball’

6 days ago
2,728
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I Know What I Got Myself Into’: LeBron James Downplays 0-3 Start

32 mins ago
509

Tom Thibodeau: Healthy Derrick Rose ‘One of the Best Players in the League’

32 mins ago
48

Post Up: John Wall Delivers Game-Winner in Portland

6 hours ago
418

Brandon Ingram Speaks on Lakers-Rockets Brawl 🎥

15 hours ago
2,668
PJ Tucker

Tracking Every Sneaker PJ Tucker Has Worn in the 2018-19 Season

16 hours ago
814