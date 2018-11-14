Tracy McGrady: Carmelo Anthony ‘Should Retire’

by November 14, 2018
462

Tracy McGrady says it’s time for Carmelo Anthony to hang up his Nikes for good.

“Just go ahead and let it go,” T-Mac advises Melo.

Anthony, a 34-year-old ten-time NBA All-Star and future Hall of Famer, has flamed out with his last two teams.

He played in just 10 games with the Houston Rockets, averaging 13.4 points (on 40.5 percent shooting) and 5.4 rebounds.

Per ESPN‘s “The Jump”:

“You know what? I honestly think Melo should retire, I really do,” McGrady, who retired in 2012, said.

“I don’t want him to go through another situation like this, and people are just pouring negativity on this man’s legacy. I really think, because it hasn’t worked out the last two teams, just go ahead and — you have a Hall of Fame career — just go ahead and let it go.”

