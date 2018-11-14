Tracy McGrady: Carmelo Anthony ‘Should Retire’

Tracy McGrady says it’s time for Carmelo Anthony to hang up his Nikes for good.

“Just go ahead and let it go,” T-Mac advises Melo.

Tracy McGrady says Carmelo Anthony should retire – for his own sake. (Interesting to note that TMac retired at 34, the same age Melo is now & has said that after spending his career as his teams' primary scorer, just hanging around in a player-coach/deep-bench role had no appeal) pic.twitter.com/kew12S9Ift — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 13, 2018

Anthony, a 34-year-old ten-time NBA All-Star and future Hall of Famer, has flamed out with his last two teams.

He played in just 10 games with the Houston Rockets, averaging 13.4 points (on 40.5 percent shooting) and 5.4 rebounds.

Per ESPN‘s “The Jump”:

“You know what? I honestly think Melo should retire, I really do,” McGrady, who retired in 2012, said. “I don’t want him to go through another situation like this, and people are just pouring negativity on this man’s legacy. I really think, because it hasn’t worked out the last two teams, just go ahead and — you have a Hall of Fame career — just go ahead and let it go.”

