Tracy McGrady thinks he would “easily” average between 35-40 points a game if he played in the NBA today.

McGrady, a two-time League scoring champion, points out that he put up 32 per night “without even shooting that many threes.”

It bears noting that scoring is way, way up this season.

NBA scoring is way up so far this season. Through the first eight full days of this season, teams are averaging 113.4 points per game, the highest rate in 49 years.@bytimreynolds #NBA https://t.co/mMZRy6J1OW — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) October 24, 2018

Per the AP:

Through the first eight full days of this season — obviously, a small sample size — NBA teams are averaging 113.4 points per game, the highest rate in 49 years. Teams are averaging 91 field-goal attempts per game, up five shots from last season, and the league is on an early pace to set records for 3-pointers made and attempted for the seventh straight year. “I think guys are just getting more comfortable offensively in their games,” Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry said. “I think everyone is just expanding, with the centers shooting 3s. I think that just opens the floor up a lot more. A lot more shots are going up, a lot more freedom of movement. It makes it more of an exciting game.” As recently as the 2014-15 season, teams were reaching the 100-point mark 51.5 percent of the time. So far this season, that figure is at 88.2 percent.

