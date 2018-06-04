Tristan Thompson Walks Out of ‘F**ked Up’ Game 2 Interview

Tristan Thompson stormed out of his postgame interview Sunday night, having taken offense to a reporter asking him if he felt “helpless” when guarding Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on switches in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Cavs’ big man was also furious with the way Cleveland was officiated in Golden State’s 122-103 win, which gave the Warriors a 2-0 series lead.

Tristan Thompson walks off after being asked in he feels “helpless” guarding Klay Thompson: “That’s f—-ed up” pic.twitter.com/dRsCQj5Mch — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 4, 2018

Tristan Thompson was asked if the Cavs feel helpless at times trying to guard Steph Curry. He dropped a string of curse words in disagreement and ended his interview. Also said: "I'm over this ref sh*t" when asked about officiating — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 4, 2018

Curry rained in a Finals record nine three-pointers in the Dubs’ victory.

Per Cleveland.com: