Tyrese Maxey and Mario McKinney FACE OFF in Front of Coach Cal! 😈

Kentucky commit Tyrese Maxey faced off against Missouri commit Mario McKinney in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Dallas last week.

With UK coach John Calipari in the stands, Maxey—a five-star guard from Garland, TX—finished with 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to put South Garland (TX) on top.

McKinney, a three-star guard from Saint Louis, was limited to just 5 points, but Vashon (MO) came away with the 62-59 victory.

Earlier this month, Maxey’s Colonels got the 61-57 dub against Jahmius Ramsey’s Duncanville squad. Peep the highlights below: