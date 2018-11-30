Tyrese Maxey and Mario McKinney FACE OFF in Front of Coach Cal! 😈

by November 30, 2018
29

Kentucky commit Tyrese Maxey faced off against Missouri commit Mario McKinney in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Dallas last week.

With UK coach John Calipari in the stands, Maxey—a five-star guard from Garland, TX—finished with 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to put South Garland (TX) on top.

McKinney, a three-star guard from Saint Louis, was limited to just 5 points, but Vashon (MO) came away with the 62-59 victory.

Earlier this month, Maxey’s Colonels got the 61-57 dub against Jahmius Ramsey’s Duncanville squad. Peep the highlights below:

  
